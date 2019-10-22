A coworker rescued the driver of a workover rig that landed in a creek Monday morning, White Oak Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jimmy Purcell said.
Purcell said the call came in around 8:22 a.m. after the rig driver tried to cross a bridge at Merrill Lake Road near Texas 42 but went to the side of the road instead of the middle. The cab was almost submerged in the water, and the coworker pulled the man to safety.
He said Christus EMS took the driver to a nearby hospital. The fire department also sent an engine and rescue truck with eight crew members.