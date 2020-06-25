From staff reports
A 21-year-old White Oak man indicted in 2017 on child indecency-related charges has been declared competent to stand trial, court records show.
A report dated May 27 from the North Texas State Hospital-Vernon Campus said Colton Michael Pease underwent a period of observation and treatment and was deemed competent to stand trial in Gregg County.
“At this time, Mr. Pease has a factual as well as rational understanding of court personnel and proceedings against him,” chief psychologist Patricia R. Hernandez stated in the evaluation. “He has an appreciation of his charge and legal strategy as well as an awareness of the possible consequences if convicted.”
The report said Pease’s attending physician and treatment team concurred “maximum benefit” from hospitalization for trial competency had been achieved.
The report on Pease was addressed to 188th District Court Judge Scott Novy. Novy signed a document dated this past Aug. 21 declaring Pease incompetent because he “does not have the sufficient present ability to consult with his attorney with a reasonable degree of rational understanding.”
Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies went to the state hospital Tuesday morning to transfer Pease to the Gregg County Jail.
Pease was being held Wednesday on a $200,000 bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court after a Feb. 23, 2017, grand jury indictment on a charge of indecency with child-sexual contact and four charges of indecency with a child-exposes.
The charges stem from an Oct. 12, 2016, incident involving sexual contact with a girl under the age of 17, the indictment said. Pease was 17 at the time.
Pease originally was arrested Feb. 16, 2019, by White Oak police on the five charges and booked into the Gregg County Jail on $1 million in bonds.