A 56-year-old White Oak man was released Wednesday from Gregg County Jail on a $20,000 bond after a grand jury indictment on a charge of possession of child pornography.
Randall Earl Powell had been arrested earlier in the day on a warrant from the 188th District Court in relation to a May 16 incident, according to Gregg County court records.
Powell was among four men from East Texas who were arrested in mid-May on charges of online solicitation of a minor after a regional multijurisdictional sting operation. He was living in Longview at the time.
The arrests came May 15 and 16 when the men arrived at an undisclosed location after soliciting sex online with investigators posing as minors.
The others arrested were Gary Dean Tennison, 55, of Henderson; Rayme Ralyn Everrett, 19, of Tyler; and Manuel Huerta Jr., 29, of Bullard. All were booked into the Gregg County Jail and released May 17 on bonds, according to information from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Powell was arrested at 10:33 p.m. May 16 at Ingram Park on 10th Street, according to Gregg County Jail records.
He also was released Feb. 21 on a $500 bond on a warrant from Dallas County for indecent exposure, a misdemeanor.
Tennison, Everrett and Huerta were apprehended at Flewellen Park off Judson Road in separate investigations over a 5 1/2-hour period beginning May 16, records indicated.
Tennison also was charged with possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance. He was released May 17 on $45,000 in bonds from the Gregg County Jail.
Everrett, Powell and Huerta were released May 17 on $35,000 in bonds from the Gregg County Jail.
Agents used social media platform websites or smart phone apps to pose as underage children 15 or 16 years old, according to affidavits released May 17.
The operation included investigators from the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, Gregg County District Attorney’s Office, Longview Police Department, Collin County Sheriff’s Office, FBI and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Enforcement Removal Operations. They were supported by agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division, Texas Highway Patrol and Texas Ranger Division.
Online solicitation of a minor is a second-degree felony, which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.