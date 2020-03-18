White Oak police arrested a 44-year-old man and charged him with destroying a security camera to retaliate against a person who reported him, according to a report.
Jason Scott Westerman of White Oak was released Tuesday from the Gregg County Jail on $10,500 in bonds on charges of obstruction or retaliation and criminal mischief that caused between $100 and $750 in damage, jail records show.
Police arrested Westerman at 5:07 p.m. Tuesday after responding to a call about a man banging on the front door of a house in the 600 block of South Vernon Street, the report said. Police said they saw Westerman running from the residence and trying to jump a back fence.
Police detained Westerman because he appeared to be intoxicated, according to the report. He told police he went to the residence to confront a person who made calls to police about him.
He was seen on a video surveillance destroying the security camera, the report said.