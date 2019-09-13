White Oak police arrested a 18-year-old man Thursday charged with retaliating against a neighbor who reported a burglary, according to a report.
Jace Dale Quaid was released Friday from the Gregg County Jail on $10,000 bond on a charge of obstruction or retaliation, jail records show.
Police arrested Quaid at 5:21 p.m. Thursday after a neighbor in the 200 block of Drake Drive reported someone burglarized his house and suspected Quaid was at fault, the report said.
While a police officer spoke to Quaid's mother, he left the house to confront the neighbor, the report said. The victim told police that Quaid, who was accompanied by another man, asked him why he reported Quaid to police, pushed him and punched him several times in the face.