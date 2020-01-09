A woman has been arrested in the Dec. 23 death of a Marion County man in the Lake O' the Pines area.
Jennie Lynn Paredes, 20, surrendered this past week at the Marion County Jail in Jefferson, according to Sheriff David McKnight.
Paredes was charged with murder and held in the Marion County Jail on $1 million bond.
Another suspect, 22-year-old Garry Wayne Craver, also is wanted on a murder charge in connection with the death of Charles Hickman, 39.
McKnight said officials believe Craver and Paredes were in a dispute Dec. 23 with Hickman at his residence.
"After receiving numerous 911 calls, deputies arrived to find Hickman deceased from apparent multiple gunshot wounds," McKnight said. “The investigation and evidence led authorities to seek warrants for the two suspects."
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information on the whereabouts of Craver to call (903) 665-3961.