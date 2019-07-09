Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 34-year-old Kilgore woman Monday after a grand jury indictment charged her with possessing methamphetamine in the presence of an infant, according to court records.
Jenna Dean Morgan was being held Tuesday on $17,500 in bonds in Gregg County Jail on a warrant from the 124th District Court after a grand jury indictment on a charge of abandon, endanger child, criminal negligence, and on a warrant from Harris County for unlawful carrying of a weapon, jail records show.
The grand jury indictment said Morgan on or about Nov. 8, 2018, “did then and there intentionally, knowingly, recklessly or with criminal negligence” place a child under age 15 in danger by possessing or introducing into the body of any person meth in the child’s presence. The indictment said she did not take the child voluntarily to an emergency infant care provider.
Morgan was arrested at 4:16 p.m. Monday at the North Jail lobby.