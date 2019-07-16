Gregg County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 36-year-old Gilmer woman Monday on a warrant after a grand jury indictment charging her with exposing an infant to methamphetamine and credit card abuse.
Brandie Rose Raley was released Tuesday from Gregg County Jail on $10,000 in bonds on warrants from the 188th District Court after grand jury indictments on charges of abandon, endanger child, criminal negligence and credit card or debit card abuse, jail records show. Raley also faced fines for various traffic offenses.
The indictment said Raley about May 8, 2018, placed a child younger than 15 "in imminent danger" of death or serious injury by allowing meth use in front of a child. The indictment said Raley did not voluntarily deliver the child to an emergency infant care provider.
Raley was arrested by deputies at 11:45 p.m. Monday at the North Jail.