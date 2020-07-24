Gregg County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 23-year-old woman Thursday and charged her with trying to block her ex-girlfriend from leaving a home and pointing a semi-automatic pistol at her, according to a report.
Hattie Ann Wilburn of Kilgore was being held Friday on a $10,000 bond in Gregg County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, jail records show.
Wilburn was arrested after deputies responded at 8:09 p.m. Thursday to a disturbance and met with the victim, who sat in her car near the entrance to a mobile home park in the 100 block of Herby Road, the report said. The victim said Wilburn let her leave the home after realizing sheriff's deputies were responding.
Wilburn denied pulling the handgun on the victim, but the deputy found one matching its description.