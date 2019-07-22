Gregg County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 26-year-old Longview woman Sunday after she was accused of throwing a cellphone that hit a man, punching him and also throwing a knife at him, according to a report.
Gabriela Nicole Sanchez was being held Monday in Gregg County Jail on a $15,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a weapon on a date/family/household member, jail records show.
She was arrested after deputies responded at 7:19 p.m. Sunday to a call about an assault at her home in the 300 block of Valentine Lane, the report said.
Sanchez told a deputy she had been arguing with the victim and admitted throwing a cellphone that hit him in the head, punching him and brandishing a knife, according to the report.
The man said Sanchez hit him several times, threw a cellphone that hit him, came after him with a kitchen knife and threw the knife after he told her to stop, the report said.
The deputy saw that the man's forehead was swollen above his right eye, his shirts were torn and his arms had scratches, the report said.