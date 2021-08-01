The Upshur County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Saturday night shooting that left a woman dead and a man seriously injured.
Deputies were called about 7 p.m. Saturday to Private Road 1016 off of Willow Oak Road in the Union Grove area in reference to a shooting, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.
In the home, law enforcement found the body of the woman and the man alive with a gunshot wound.
The two were husband and wife, according to the sheriff's office.
The man was identified as Mark James Lile, 37, of Gladewater. The sheriff's office said it's likely his injuries were self-inflicted.
He was transported to a Tyler medical facility.
The sheriff’s office has not found a next of kin for the woman other than her husband and has not released her name.
It is unclear if the woman shot herself, according to the sheriff's office.
Pct. 1. Justice of the Peace Wyone Manes responded to the scene and ordered an autopsy of the woman, and her body was sent to Tyler for an autopsy.