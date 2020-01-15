A Longview woman was killed this morning in a two-vehicle wreck near LeTourneau University.
The call came in at 7:21 a.m. about the wreck came in the 2100 block of South Mobberly Avenue, according to Gregg County Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Tim Bryan.
Bryan said Kristyne Irion, 57, was driving north on Mobberly when she lost control of the vehicle and went into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle. Irion, who was restrained, was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview where she was pronounced dead by Bryan.
The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to Christus Good Shepherd with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.