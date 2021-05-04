A Lindale woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for her involvement in the 2019 death of a Tyler man after a robbery in Longview.
Hannah Leigh McCartney, 31, pleaded guilty Tuesday to murder in the 188th District Court in Gregg County. She will get credit for 488 days served.
McCartney and Jared Anthony Freelen, 25, also of Lindale, were arrested in March 2020 in connection with the death of LaDarius Breon Dockins-Bell.
Freelen was sentenced April 10 to 30 years in prison.
The hearing was held via the video-conferencing platform Zoom with several family members of the victim on the call.
Judge Scott Novy said he was unsure when McCartney would be eligible for parole.
“I don’t know how long you’re going to be gone,” the judge said. “I just encourage you to make, I guess, take advantage of the educational opportunities in our prison system. Hopefully, when you’re released, you’ll be a productive member of society and get a job.”
McCartney declined to address the court.
After Novy ordered the hearing off the record, Assistant District Attorney Tanya Reed read a victim impact statement on behalf of Dockins-Bell’s mother. She said her son was an organ donor and ended up saving the lives of three strangers.
“I pray that you find peace within yourself,” she said. “I pray for you. And just know that not a day goes by that I don’t mourn for my son.”
Police said Freelen, McCartney and Dockins-Bell robbed a Longview man in the 1400 block of East Fairmont Street on Dec. 15, 2019. They used firearms to steal the man's cellphone and go through his wallet, according to an arrest affidavit.
Police said the man had tried to hire McCartney as a prostitute.
The man then pulled a gun and shot toward McCartney’s vehicle, hitting Dockins-Bell in the head. McCartney and Freelen drove away in her vehicle with Dockins-Bell inside. They left him on the side of the road near Overton, police said.
Dockins-Bell, 26, died the next day, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said at the time.
Smith County deputies were dispatched Dec. 15, 2019, in the 17000 block of FM 2089 near Overton, where Dockins-Bell was found.
Initial information suggested Dockins-Bell was dragged out of the vehicle and left on the side of the road, the sheriff’s office said.
Freelen’s vehicle was stopped by a Forney police officer, leading to his arrest. Law enforcement later found McCartney at a hotel in Dallas, the sheriff’s office said.
McCartney also was charged with aggravated kidnapping, but she was indicted just on a murder charge, according to judicial records.