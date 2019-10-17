A house fire late Wednesday sent a Gladewater woman to the hospital while her dog was rescued from the home, fire Capt. Trent Sulewski said.
Sulewski said the woman, who lives alone, apparently was not injured in the fire that started in the kitchen of the home in the 100 block of Eleanor Street, but she was taken to a Longview hospital because of exposure to smoke. A neighbor had helped her out of the house.
"We were also able to rescue her dog," Sulewski said, adding the pet was under a bed hiding from the fire and smoke. The dog was struggling to breathe, and firefighters administered oxygen using a pet mask.
He said the fire burned most of the kitchen, vented through the roof and caused damage to 20 to 30% of the house, making it uninhabitable.
Sulewski said the fire department responded between 10:45 and 11 p.m., arrived within two minutes with a four-person crew from Engine 2 and extinguished it within 10 minutes.