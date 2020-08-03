A woman was killed Saturday in a one-vehicle crash Saturday in Upshur County.
Troopers responded at 7:41 p.m. to the crash at FM 2685 and FM 1404, between Gladewater and Gilmer, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Dark said a preliminary report shows Stephanie Ann Calhoun, 43, of Baytown, was driving an SUV south on FM 2685 when she failed to stop at the intersection and drive into a pasture, striking a concrete barrier in the fence line.
Calhoun was pronounced dead at the scene.