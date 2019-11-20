Longview police arrested a 19-year-old man Tuesday after a grand jury indictment charged him with threatening another man with a gun while engaged in theft, according to a court document.
Jadyn Howard Stinson of Longview was being held Wednesday in Gregg County Jail on a $50,000 bond on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and awaited bonds on warrants from the 188th District Court for violation of probation for a previous conviction for theft of firearm and after a grand jury indictment on a charge of aggravated robbery, jail records showed.
The grand jury indictment said the incident occurred on or about June 6 when Stinson placed another man "in fear of imminent bodily injury or death" with a firearm.