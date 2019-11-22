Longview police Thursday arrested a 30-year-old man and charged him with biting an officer, resisting arrest and other offenses, according to a report.
Andrew Phillips of Missouri City was being held Friday on $34,000 in bonds in Gregg County Jail on charges of assault on a peace officer/judge, failure to identify as a fugitive or give false information and resisting arrest, search or transport and on a warrant from Williamson County for failure to appear on a charge of assault causes bodily injury-family violence, jail records show.
Police arrested Phillips at 8:43 a.m. Thursday after responding to a call about an armed person at a taco shop in the 300 block of East Hawkins Parkway, the report said.
Officers stopped Phillips as he walked east on Hawkins Parkway, because he matched the description of the armed man, asked him to show his hands and determined that he carried a fake gun, according to the report.
Phillips supplied an incorrect date of birth for 1989, and police placed him into custody on the failure to identify or give false information charge, the report said.
Phillips resisted efforts by the officers to handcuff him, and once cuffed, he threw his head backward, hurting an officer's right temple, the report said.
Continuing his resistance, Phillips tried to bite the two officers as they took him to the patrol car, so they placed him on the ground to apply leg restraints, the report said. As he was being lowered to the ground, he bit the previously hurt officer's left kneecap.