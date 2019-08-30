Nearly 2,900 Texas customers of AEP Southwestern Electric Power Co. remained without power at 10:45 p.m. Friday after outages hit the region for the second time in less than two weeks.
At the outage's peak at 8:30 p.m., about 4,800 East Texas customers of the Shreveport-based utility were without power. That included more than 3,500 in Gregg County and 1,200 in Harrison County.
Across the border in Bossier Parish, Louisiana, SWEPCO's online outage reporting system showed more than 9,800 were without power about the same time. Most of those customers had power restored by late Friday.
The outages may have been caused by storms earlier in the evening that brought rain and winds across the region.
They followed by less than two weeks a massive outage that affected about 85,000 Texas customers SWEPCO. In that instance, the company later blamed an overload and vegetation it said came into contact with two major transmission lines. It has not said where the lines were located.
The Friday evening tilt between Trinity School of Texas and Tyler King was among the casualties of Friday's outage. Without power, the game set to be played in Longview was postponed until 4 p.m. Saturday.