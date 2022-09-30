Week 6 is here, the weather is incredible and ... what happened to the schedule? While many teams are taking the week off, we've still got a healthy slate of high school football tonight. Here's what you need to know.
LIVE SCOREBOARD: As always, the ETVarsity live scoreboard is best place to be tonight if you're not at a game ... and the second-best place to be if you are. We'll be updating this scoreboard throughout the night, so keep hitting that refresh button for the latest.
GAME OF THE NIGHT: Our spotlight will shine tonight in Kilgore, where two of District 9-4A Division I's three district-unbeatens will collide when Jacksonville meets Kilgore for the first time since 2011.
PIRATES' NIGHT? Pine Tree is looking for its first victory of the season, and will host a Nacogdoches team that picked up its first win of the season last week. The Pirates have a winning streak of three games over the Dragons.
BIG ONE IN HALLSVILLE: In a battle of 3-2 squads, the Bobcats will host visiting Marshall. The Mavericks have owned the series of late, with Hallsville's last victory coming in 2014. Both teams have been a part of several shootouts already this year.
HERE COMES CARTHAGE: Brownsboro stands between the powerful Bulldogs and a sixth consecutive 6-0 start. The combination of quarterback Connor Cuff and receiver Montrel Hatten has been nearly impossible to stop for Carthage's opponents.