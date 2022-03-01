Smith County voters will head to the polls today to vote in Democratic and Republican primary elections. Polling places will remain open across the state until 7 p.m. local time. Continue to refresh this file for the latest results from across the county and state.
U.S. REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 1 (D)
0 percent of precincts reporting
Jrmar (JJ) Jefferson
Gavin Dass
Victor D. Dunn
Stephen Kocen
U.S. REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 1 (R)
0 percent of precincts reporting
Aditya "A.D." Atholi
John Porro
Joe McDaniel
Nathaniel Moran
GOVERNOR (D)
0 percent of precincts reporting
Rich Wakeland
Michael Cooper
Beto O'Rourke
Joy Diaz
Inocencio Barrientez
GOVERNOR (R)
0 percent of precincts reporting
Chad Prather
Danny Harrison
Greg Abbott
Kandy Kaye Horn
Paul Belew
Rick Perry
Allen B. West
Don Huffines
LT. GOVERNOR (D)
0 percent of precincts reporting
Mike Collier
Michelle Beckley
Carla Brailey
LT. GOVERNOR (R)
0 percent of precincts reporting
Dan Patrick
Aaron Sorrells
Daniel Miller
Todd M. Bullis
Zach Vance
Trayce Bradford
ATTORNEY GENERAL (D)
0 percent of precincts reporting
Mike Fields
Rochelle Mercedes Garza
Joe Jaworski
Lee Merritt
S. "TBONE" Raynor
ATTORNEY GENERAL (R)
0 percent of precincts reporting
Eva Guzman
Ken Paxton
George P. Bush
Louie Gohmert
COMPTROLLER OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTS (D)
0 percent of precincts reporting
Janet T. Dudding
Tim Mahoney
Angel Luis Vega
COMPTROLLER OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTS (R)
0 percent of precincts reporting
Glenn Hegar
Mark V. Goloby
COMMISSIONER OF THE GENERAL LAND OFFICE (D)
0 percent of precincts reporting
Michael Lange
Jinny Suh
Jay Kleberg
Sandragrace Martinez
COMMISSIONER OF THE GENERAL LAND OFFICE (R)
0 percent of precincts reporting
Rufus Lopez
Victor Avila
Jon Spiers
Don W. Minton
Tim Westley
Ben Armenta
Dawn Buckingham
Weston Martinez
COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE (D)
0 percent of precincts reporting
Susan Hays
Ed Ireson
COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE (R)
0 percent of precincts reporting
Sid Miller
James White
Carey A. Counsil
RAILROAD COMMISSIONER (R)
0 percent of precincts reporting
Tom Slocum Jr.
Dawayne Tipton
Sarah Stogner
Marvin "Sarge" Summers
Wayne Christian
JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 9 (R)
0 percent of precincts reporting
Evan Young
David J. Schenck
JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS, PLACE 5 (R)
0 percent of precincts reporting
Clint Morgan
Scott Walker
COUNTY COMMISSIONER, PRECINCT 2 (R)
0 percent of precincts reporting
Ray Bostick Jr.
R. Darryl Primo
COUNTY COMMISSIONER, PRECINCT 4 (D)
0 percent of precincts reporting
G Floyd
Danny Craig Sr.
Shannon Brown
Daryl Williams
COUNTY CONSTABLE, PRECINCT 2 (R)
0 percent of precincts reporting
Roger Askew
Mike Middleton
John Bisese
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, PRECINCT 4 (D)
0 percent of precincts reporting
Keeth Johnson
Robby Cox
REPUBLICAN BALLOT PROPOSITION 1
0 percent of precincts reporting
In light of the federal government’s refusal to defend the southern border, Texas should immediately deploy the National Guard, Texas Military Forces, and necessary state law enforcement to seal the border, enforce immigration laws, and deport illegal aliens.
Yes
No
REPUBLICAN BALLOT PROPOSITION 2
0 percent of precincts reporting
Texas should eliminate all property taxes within ten (10) years without implementing a state income tax.
Yes
No
REPUBLICAN BALLOT PROPOSITION 3
0 percent of precincts reporting
Texans should not lose their jobs, nor should students be penalized, for declining a COVID-19 vaccine.
Yes
No
REPUBLICAN BALLOT PROPOSITION 4
0 percent of precincts reporting
Texas schools should teach students basic knowledge and American exceptionalism and reject Critical Race Theory and other curricula that promote Marxist doctrine and encourage division based on creed, race, or economic status.
Yes
No
REPUBLICAN BALLOT PROPOSITION 5
0 percent of precincts reporting
Texas should enact a State Constitutional Amendment to defend the sanctity of innocent human life, created in the image of God, from fertilization until natural death.
Yes
No
REPUBLICAN BALLOT PROPOSITION 6
0 percent of precincts reporting
The Republican-controlled Texas Legislature should end the practice of awarding committee chairmanships to Democrats.
Yes
No
REPUBLICAN BALLOT PROPOSITION 7
0 percent of precincts reporting
Texas should protect the integrity of our elections by verifying that registered voters are American citizens, restoring felony penalties and enacting civil penalties for vote fraud, and fighting any federal takeover of state elections.
Yes
No
REPUBLICAN BALLOT PROPOSITION 8
0 percent of precincts reporting
Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for sex transition purposes.
Yes
No
REPUBLICAN BALLOT PROPOSITION 9
0 percent of precincts reporting
Texas parents and guardians should have the right to select schools, whether public or private, for their children, and the funding should follow the student.
Yes
No
REPUBLICAN BALLOT PROPOSITION 10
0 percent of precincts reporting
Texans affirm that our freedoms come from God and that the government should have no control over the conscience of individuals.
Yes
No