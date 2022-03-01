Texas ballot

Smith County voters will head to the polls today to vote in Democratic and Republican primary elections. Polling places will remain open across the state until 7 p.m. local time. Continue to refresh this file for the latest results from across the county and state.

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 1 (D)

0 percent of precincts reporting

Jrmar (JJ) Jefferson

Gavin Dass

Victor D. Dunn

Stephen Kocen

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 1 (R)

0 percent of precincts reporting

Aditya "A.D." Atholi

John Porro

Joe McDaniel

Nathaniel Moran

GOVERNOR (D)

0 percent of precincts reporting

Rich Wakeland

Michael Cooper

Beto O'Rourke

Joy Diaz

Inocencio Barrientez

GOVERNOR (R)

0 percent of precincts reporting

Chad  Prather

Danny Harrison

Greg Abbott

Kandy Kaye Horn

Paul Belew

Rick Perry

Allen B. West

Don Huffines

LT. GOVERNOR (D)

0 percent of precincts reporting

Mike Collier

Michelle Beckley

Carla Brailey

LT. GOVERNOR (R)

0 percent of precincts reporting

Dan Patrick

Aaron Sorrells

Daniel Miller

Todd M. Bullis

Zach Vance

Trayce Bradford

ATTORNEY GENERAL (D)

0 percent of precincts reporting

Mike Fields

Rochelle Mercedes Garza

Joe Jaworski

Lee Merritt

S. "TBONE" Raynor

ATTORNEY GENERAL (R)

0 percent of precincts reporting

Eva Guzman

Ken Paxton

George P. Bush

Louie Gohmert

COMPTROLLER OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTS (D)

0 percent of precincts reporting

Janet T. Dudding

Tim Mahoney

Angel Luis Vega

COMPTROLLER OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTS (R)

0 percent of precincts reporting

Glenn Hegar

Mark V. Goloby

COMMISSIONER OF THE GENERAL LAND OFFICE (D)

0 percent of precincts reporting

Michael Lange

Jinny Suh

Jay Kleberg

Sandragrace Martinez

COMMISSIONER OF THE GENERAL LAND OFFICE (R)

0 percent of precincts reporting

Rufus Lopez

Victor Avila

Jon Spiers

Don W. Minton

Tim Westley

Ben Armenta

Dawn Buckingham

Weston Martinez

COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE (D)

0 percent of precincts reporting

Susan Hays

Ed Ireson

COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE (R)

0 percent of precincts reporting

Sid Miller

James White

Carey A. Counsil

RAILROAD COMMISSIONER (R)

0 percent of precincts reporting

Tom Slocum Jr. 

Dawayne Tipton

Sarah Stogner

Marvin "Sarge" Summers

Wayne Christian

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 9 (R)

0 percent of precincts reporting

Evan Young

David J. Schenck

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS, PLACE 5 (R)

0 percent of precincts reporting

Clint Morgan

Scott Walker

COUNTY COMMISSIONER, PRECINCT 2 (R)

0 percent of precincts reporting

Ray Bostick Jr.

R. Darryl Primo

COUNTY COMMISSIONER, PRECINCT 4 (D)

0 percent of precincts reporting

G Floyd

Danny Craig Sr.

Shannon Brown

Daryl Williams

COUNTY CONSTABLE, PRECINCT 2 (R)

0 percent of precincts reporting

Roger Askew

Mike Middleton

John Bisese

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, PRECINCT 4 (D)

0 percent of precincts reporting

Keeth Johnson

Robby Cox

REPUBLICAN BALLOT PROPOSITION 1

0 percent of precincts reporting

In light of the federal government’s refusal to defend the southern border, Texas should immediately deploy the National Guard, Texas Military Forces, and necessary state law enforcement to seal the border, enforce immigration laws, and deport illegal aliens.

Yes

No

REPUBLICAN BALLOT PROPOSITION 2

0 percent of precincts reporting

Texas should eliminate all property taxes within ten (10) years without implementing a state income tax.

Yes

No

REPUBLICAN BALLOT PROPOSITION 3

0 percent of precincts reporting

Texans should not lose their jobs, nor should students be penalized, for declining a COVID-19 vaccine.

Yes

No

REPUBLICAN BALLOT PROPOSITION 4

0 percent of precincts reporting

Texas schools should teach students basic knowledge and American exceptionalism and reject Critical Race Theory and other curricula that promote Marxist doctrine and encourage division based on creed, race, or economic status.

Yes

No

REPUBLICAN BALLOT PROPOSITION 5

0 percent of precincts reporting

Texas should enact a State Constitutional Amendment to defend the sanctity of innocent human life, created in the image of God, from fertilization until natural death.

Yes

No

REPUBLICAN BALLOT PROPOSITION 6

0 percent of precincts reporting

The Republican-controlled Texas Legislature should end the practice of awarding committee chairmanships to Democrats.

Yes

No

REPUBLICAN BALLOT PROPOSITION 7

0 percent of precincts reporting

Texas should protect the integrity of our elections by verifying that registered voters are American citizens, restoring felony penalties and enacting civil penalties for vote fraud, and fighting any federal takeover of state elections.

Yes

No

REPUBLICAN BALLOT PROPOSITION 8

0 percent of precincts reporting

Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for sex transition purposes.

Yes

No

REPUBLICAN BALLOT PROPOSITION 9

0 percent of precincts reporting

Texas parents and guardians should have the right to select schools, whether public or private, for their children, and the funding should follow the student.

Yes

No

REPUBLICAN BALLOT PROPOSITION 10

0 percent of precincts reporting

Texans affirm that our freedoms come from God and that the government should have no control over the conscience of individuals.

Yes

No

