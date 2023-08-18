FILE - This photo shows part of the Justice Department's statement of facts in the complaint and arrest warrant for Christopher Worrell. Authorities are searching for Christopher Worrell, a member of the Proud Boys extremist group who disappeared days before his sentencing in a U.S. Capitol riot case, where prosecutors are seeking more than a decade in prison, according to a warrant made public Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File)