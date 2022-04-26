Disposed from April 11 through 15 in Gregg County Civil Court:

Willie Frank Wade and Karen A. Wade

Ruby Ruiz and Nestor Esteban Banda

Erasmo Diaz and Aurora Arellano Diaz

I’man Roel Davis and Jermaine Roy Collins

Andy Nguyen and Uyen Kieu Vo

Adalberto Rivera Lopez Jr. and Cara Adina Lopez

Rebecca Jane Howell and Lonnie Lee Howell

Kelly Sims and Josiah Sims

Donald Jaret Sirmons and Natalie Kristen Sirmons

Cindy Lou Gaston and John Richard Gaston

Frank James Freson and Jennifer Freson

Delores Marie Estis and Gregory Nole Allen Hughes

Chiquita A. Stoker and Alfredrick B. Scott

