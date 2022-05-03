Disposed from April 18 through 22 in Gregg County Civil Court:
Christopher Phillip Sprague and Brandi R. Sprague
Kedric Davis and Whitney Maddox
Jeri Lynn Simmons and Michael Dean Simmons
Jared Williams and Nova Starrett Williams
Cassidy Rae Shaver and Hanzhi Guo
Ma Yolanda Cisneros Castro and Juan Pablo Sanchez Castro
Melissa Anne Henderson and Chregg Dewayne Henderson
Miranda Dawn Anderson and Ryan Travis Anderson
Tina Louise Scott and Kenneth Wayne Scott
Curtis Manuel Florence and Julie Yvette Johns
Edward Lee Allen and Joan Garland Peterson
Jesse Earl James and Aaron Denise James
April Briana Barker and Timothy Olin Barker
Diana Iveth Rosales and Maritza Mayte Zario Chavez
Wesley Anthony Pruitt and Terryl Lashawn Turner
Tammy Lynne Burchett and Daniel Lee Burchett
Matthew Curtis Laughlin and Ashley Michelle Laughlin