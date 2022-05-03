Disposed from April 18 through 22 in Gregg County Civil Court:

Christopher Phillip Sprague and Brandi R. Sprague

Kedric Davis and Whitney Maddox

Jeri Lynn Simmons and Michael Dean Simmons

Jared Williams and Nova Starrett Williams

Cassidy Rae Shaver and Hanzhi Guo

Ma Yolanda Cisneros Castro and Juan Pablo Sanchez Castro

Melissa Anne Henderson and Chregg Dewayne Henderson

Miranda Dawn Anderson and Ryan Travis Anderson

Tina Louise Scott and Kenneth Wayne Scott

Curtis Manuel Florence and Julie Yvette Johns

Edward Lee Allen and Joan Garland Peterson

Jesse Earl James and Aaron Denise James

April Briana Barker and Timothy Olin Barker

Diana Iveth Rosales and Maritza Mayte Zario Chavez

Wesley Anthony Pruitt and Terryl Lashawn Turner

Tammy Lynne Burchett and Daniel Lee Burchett

Matthew Curtis Laughlin and Ashley Michelle Laughlin

