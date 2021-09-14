Disposed from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3 in Gregg County Civil Court:

Shannon Moriah Decker and Chado Shanar Deyoung

Sierra Darlene Noth and Adam Lee Harkins

Sierra Skye Golightly and Daniel James Golightly

LaShuna Nicole Clack and Keith Micheal Clack Jr.

Clarence Lee Lindsey and Katina Holmes

Antonio Amador Samudio and Shannon Lorraine Samudio

Jasmine Eller and Matthew Weems

Jessica Kay Fincher and Dustin Lee Fincher

Danilo Martinez Miranda and Mandy Lynn Martinez Miranda

John David Nichols and Salena Willis-Nichols

James Glen Crawford and Jennifer K. Crawford

Samantha Elizabeth Key and James Ragon Key Jr.

Myeisha Inez Hurd and Dedrick Diondra Hurd

Recommended for You


Tags