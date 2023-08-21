Judge with gavel stock

A Columbus resident and convicted felon who is a member of a local criminal street gang was sentenced to federal prison this week for illegal possession of a machine gun.

Disposed from Aug. 7-11 in Gregg County Civil Court:

Jimmie Earl Johnson and Bukola Otunyemi Adeshakin

Jessica Huiett and Bob Huiett Jr. 

Kenneth Edward Washington and Ashley Nichole Washington

Sara Roush and Eric Roush

Mondrel Jaquia Wilson and Monique Wilson

Bernice Alicia Still and Michael Gene Still

Jimmy Alan Davis and Nancy Hymer Davis

Debra White Jefferson and Silas Sophocles Jefferson 

Brandi Nicole Fudge and Jacob Paul Fudge

Justin Robinson and Sarah Robinson

Stephanie Castleberry and Jason Castleberry

Jerome Cade Malmay and Alicia Esquivel

James Michael Grace and Tammy Clark Grace

Jonathon Alexander Mager and Julia Elizabeth Mager

Cody Alan Speak and Elizabeth Speak

Jonathan Thomas Manning Jr. and Jamie Michelle Manning

Mitchell Lane Lobue and Angela Gay Lobue

Megan Richelle Harmon and Anthony James Dean Harmon