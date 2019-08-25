Disposed from Aug. 5 to 16 in Gregg County Civil Court:

Brandon Ray Copeland and Brittany Jo Copeland

Cynthia Rumley and Chrisopher Rumley

April Nicole Bunton and David Nathan Bunton

Anay Rodriguez and Yair Lopez Martinez

Meisha Danielle Snoddy and Timmothy Terry Beal

James Chasteen and Maryellen Chasteen

Sherri Dean Lacy and Christopher James Lacy

Aurora Esquivel and Juan Esquivel

Macee Ti Baird and Waylon Chase Baird

Donna Bynum Vineyard and Corey Dewayne Vineyard

Bryant Antonio Sammons and Tiffany Nicole Sammons

Claudia Lissette Gonzalez Vanfossen and Michael Paul Vanfossen

Brittney Andrea Howard and Chad Reimon Howard

Zarrick Lawrence Cannon and Serita Celeste Ingram

Kathy Gage and Jeffrey L. Gage

Chad McGee and Heather Bounds

Dalton Lee Huffman and Molly Kate Hudspeth

Tammy Nacole Self and Scott Allen Self

Denise Coleman and Robert Jasmin Redfearn

Sonja Elizabeth Loomis and Mark Joseph Loomis

Ronald Lynn Nobles and Christina Elizabeth Nobles

Tags