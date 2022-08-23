Disposed from Aug. 8 through 12 in Gregg County Civil Court:

Brandon Chad Phillips and Holly Phillips

Tammi Smith Kelly and Eric Fitzgerald Kelly

Luz Rodriguez and Johnny Joe Rodriguez

Onn Sok and Chantrea Phirin You

John Freeman Thomas and Cristy Leanne Thomas

Kristopher Cody Parker and Jennifer Elizabeth Parker

Brenda Jennifer Miles and Brandon Jerod Miles

Michelle Robinson and Eric Robinson

David M. Hurley and Angala Sunshine Hurley

Beverly Nicole Dowden and Aaron Lee Dowden

Marcia Latrice Redic and Randy Roy Redic

Sarhai Keyla Serrano and Brett Villarreal

Rebecca Marie Davila and Benito Rubio Valenzuela

Grace Janice Ortiz and Samuel Ortiz

Rebecca Lynne Dickerson-Novak and Randall Scott Dickerson

Kymber McKail Viesca and Brandon Jacob Viesca

Misty Violet Meza and Efrain Meza-Garcia

Jason Alan Parker and Tonia Ola Allen

Nathanel Lee Nichols and Karen Renee Nichols

Ernest Elgan Dozier and Melanie M. Dozier

Kristi Jean Perkins and Ricky Dewyne Perkins

