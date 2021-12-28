Disposed from Dec. 13 to 17 in Gregg County Civil Court:
LaSandra Denise Schaffer and Nichole Ann Meza-Schaffer
James Nathan Hyatt and Carson Presley Cannon
Kathleen Michelle Eudy and Easton Louis Eudy
Tai Huu Do and Quy Thi Nguyen
Cloudy early with partial sunshine expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 76F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph..
A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: December 28, 2021 @ 1:03 am
Disposed from Dec. 13 to 17 in Gregg County Civil Court:
LaSandra Denise Schaffer and Nichole Ann Meza-Schaffer
James Nathan Hyatt and Carson Presley Cannon
Kathleen Michelle Eudy and Easton Louis Eudy
Tai Huu Do and Quy Thi Nguyen