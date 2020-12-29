Disposed from Dec. 14-18 in Gregg County Civil Court:

Cynthia Sheppard and Troy Darren Sheppard

Precia Danielle McNary and Joseph Lamar McNary Jr.

Michelle Brooke Shaw and Andrew Joseph Shaw

Matthew Cole Ashby and Alexa Claire Ashby

Marty Dewayne Strait and Julie Strait

John Howard Mathis and Annetta J. Mathis

Candice Nicole Thorn and Rufus O’Bryan Thorn

Ross Hunter Land and Nicole Leigh Land

Genaro Andres Guzman Gerez and Shavonna Ciera Austin

Rachel Nicole Hankins and Taylor Brett Hankins

Michael Wayne Heatherly and Mary Catherine Birdsall

Jeremiah James Weekley and Nicole Diane Weekley

