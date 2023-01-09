Divorce
Disposed from Dec. 26 through Dec. 30 in Gregg County Civil Court:

Javier Tello Parra and Gloriacelia Chavez Valdez

Molli Ann Rodin and Brian Jeffery Rodin

Danisha Deshai Fitts and Adrian Deron Fitts

Isaac Sparks Smith Jr. and Dawn Marie Smith

Benjamin Salter and Tye Salter

Tatiyhana Freeman and Laderius Brooks

Kimberly Palmer and Tommy Lewis Palmer Jr.

Ashlyn Alise Robinson and Jermaine Robinson

Stayton Caraway and Kayla Lacretia Herring

Wilma Geneva Phillips and Samuel Edgar Phillips

Diana Grace Small and Timothy Wayne Small II

Angelica V. Shappell and Haden M. Shappell

Holley Noel Cook-Hatt and Curtis Glen Hatt

Ashley Nicole Bell and Jack Alan Bell

Juana Elizabeth Herrera Hernandez and Osvaldo Buenrostro Hernandez

