Disposed from Dec. 6 to 10 in Gregg County Civil Court:

Jennifer Lynn Reeves-Reed and Roy Lee Reed Jr.

Brittany L. Leist and Isaac T. Leist

Julia Forrester and John Winston Forrester

Jaci Lauren Wright and Daniel Odell Wright Jr.

Anne M. Stacy-Robbins and Verner Ray Robbins

Sherri Leann Howard and Canedrian Lamar Howard

Victoria Darlene Williams and Joe Scott Williams

Caitlin Page Green and Brian Edward Green

Jonathon Dane Loyd and Sarah Allison Loyd

Thomas Dale Reagh and Adrianna Elissa Reagh

Cyntia Aliese Munoz and Angel David Munoz

Gabriene Dean Wright and Danayla LaJuanshae Henry

