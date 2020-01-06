Disposed from Dec. 23 to 27 in Gregg County Civil Court:
James H. Hagood and Gina Lynn Hagood
James Robert Arnold and Michael Stephanie Arnold
Karol Ann Kirksey Pinckley and Steven Mark Pinckley
Cathy Bailey Jefferson and Lee Arthur Jefferson Sr.
