Divorce
Disposed from Feb. 13-17 in Gregg County Civil Court:

Deary Derail Roberson and Jacqueline Roberson

Euardo Estrada and Rosalba Estrada

Mason Nash Sanders and Danielle Renea Meaux

James Andrew Lockhart and Ashley Lockhart

Rockie Ziegler and Kimberly Ziegler

Miranda Jean Tyree and Randy Lee Tyree

Molli Leeanne Graham and Toby Dean Teague

Rosalinda Abundiz Reyes and Jose Enrique Contreras

Errol DeRouen and Judith Lynn DeRouen

Winnona Lousie Allen and Bobby Glenn Allen

Shannon Kay McKenzie Fell and John Whitney Fell

Sandra Pittman and Justin Pittman

Ashley Summy and Erik Andrew Summy

Joe Lee Washington and Beverly Chambers Washington

Drewcilla Levy and Michael Levy Jr.

Susan Renea Thurston and Donald Frank Thurston

Yuliana Guerrero and Sergio A. Rodriguez

Sabrina Hassell and Johnny Lee Hassell

Katherine Brooke Cates and Daniel Corey Cates

Richard Allen Caldemeyer Jr. and Jessica Blair Caldemeyer

Cassie Rios and David Rios

