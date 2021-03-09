Disposed from Feb. 22 to 26 in Gregg County Civil Court:
Christy Renee McNabb and Christopher Charles McNabb
Elizabeth Katherine Bethune and David Jacob Bethune
Ivonne Valeria Gasca Serrano and Daniel Reyes Sanchez
Emily Paise Lindsey and Jordan Cole Jackson
Christopher McGee and Carlene McGee
Jennifer Mitchell and Bryan Mitchell
Enoch Elijah Blanton and Latony Ann Blanton
Chariti Kay Estrada and Lisandro Estrada
Joseph Peery and Elizabeth Brooke Peery
Tina Ann Engledow and William Perry Engledow
Marisha Allen and Marius Allen
Larry Douglas Avant Jr. and Jonnie Daniele Avant
Tania Marie McDonald and Richard Allen McDonald
Tamesha Sashae Morrow and Willie James Thomas
Kashena Lavet Thomas and Freddy Lee Thomas
Karl Will Hughes and Tara Brooke Hughes
Stephanie Maldonado and Jose Maldonado
Joel Villareal and Brooke Villareal
Wesley Dale Dickerson and Melissa Suzanne Dickerson
Brian Alan Wise and Tamara Darice Wise
Marcie LaDonna Horne and Kevin Wayne Horne
Alvin Roy White and Amber L. Parvia
Johnnie Mae Blakey and Michael Anthony Blakey
Levetta Katrika Jackson and Roosevelt Jackson