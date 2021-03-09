Disposed from Feb. 22 to 26 in Gregg County Civil Court:

Christy Renee McNabb and Christopher Charles McNabb

Elizabeth Katherine Bethune and David Jacob Bethune

Ivonne Valeria Gasca Serrano and Daniel Reyes Sanchez

Emily Paise Lindsey and Jordan Cole Jackson

Christopher McGee and Carlene McGee

Jennifer Mitchell and Bryan Mitchell

Enoch Elijah Blanton and Latony Ann Blanton

Chariti Kay Estrada and Lisandro Estrada

Joseph Peery and Elizabeth Brooke Peery

Tina Ann Engledow and William Perry Engledow

Marisha Allen and Marius Allen

Larry Douglas Avant Jr. and Jonnie Daniele Avant

Tania Marie McDonald and Richard Allen McDonald

Tamesha Sashae Morrow and Willie James Thomas

Kashena Lavet Thomas and Freddy Lee Thomas

Karl Will Hughes and Tara Brooke Hughes

Stephanie Maldonado and Jose Maldonado

Joel Villareal and Brooke Villareal

Wesley Dale Dickerson and Melissa Suzanne Dickerson

Brian Alan Wise and Tamara Darice Wise

Marcie LaDonna Horne and Kevin Wayne Horne

Alvin Roy White and Amber L. Parvia

Johnnie Mae Blakey and Michael Anthony Blakey

Levetta Katrika Jackson and Roosevelt Jackson

Recommended for You


Tags