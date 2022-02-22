Disposed from Feb. 7-11 in Gregg County Civil Court:

Stephanie Eich and Christopher Eich

Manuel Vazquez and Imelda Gomez Chairez

Dayton Edward Conway and Sandra Conway

Omero Acosta and Celia Acosta

Claudia Beatriz Lopez and Agustin Lopez Lopez

Danah Kay Herrington and Marshall Glynn Herrington

Shemeca Scott King and Reginal Larue King II

Philip Wayne Calhoun and Misti Jane Calhoun

Glenna Michell Neff and Glenn Emerson Neff Jr.

Sarah Christine Swartz and Jeffrey Shane Swartz

Jefferson Thompson and Madison Thompson

Tiffany Shyanne Owens and James N. Owens Jr.

Carl Jerome Roney III and Shayla Nicole Stephenson

Destiny Lachele Vermeer and Arnold Bradford Vermeer Jr.

