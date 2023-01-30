Disposed from Jan. 16 through 20 in Gregg County Civil Court:
Brycon Vargas and Claudia Vargas
Mary Brower and Richard Paul Brower
Alice Marie Watts and Willie James Watts
Ebonie Watson and Tamra Watson
German Jose Hernandez Chun and Cristina Ajtun
Ty'Ava Ja'Sha Phillipps and Nicholas Eugene Basse
Dana Janice Washington and Toriania Darrell Griffin
Kasey Lynn Gleason and Heith Everett Gleason
Jonathan Bradley Ryan and April Yvonne Ryan
Tracie Lacy Sibley and Johnny Bert Sibley III
James Michael Giles Jr. and Tanya Lynn Giles