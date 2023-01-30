Divorce
Canva

Disposed from Jan. 16 through 20 in Gregg County Civil Court:

Brycon Vargas and Claudia Vargas

Mary Brower and Richard Paul Brower

Alice Marie Watts and Willie James Watts

Ebonie Watson and Tamra Watson

German Jose Hernandez Chun and Cristina Ajtun

Ty'Ava Ja'Sha Phillipps and Nicholas Eugene Basse

Dana Janice Washington and Toriania Darrell Griffin

Kasey Lynn Gleason and Heith Everett Gleason

Jonathan Bradley Ryan and April Yvonne Ryan

Tracie Lacy Sibley and Johnny Bert Sibley III

James Michael Giles Jr. and Tanya Lynn Giles

Recommended for You


Tags