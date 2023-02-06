Divorce
Canva

Disposed from Jan. 23through 27 in Gregg County Civil Court:

Brandee Michelle Rollins and Kevin Lee Rollins

Amber Zola Dowell and Christopher James Dowell

Sadie Mariessa Lindsay and Gary Wayne Lindsay Jr.

Brenda K. Simmons and James D. Simmons

Tina Gunnells Feliciano and Damian Alexis Feliciano

Alma Miramontes and Paul Eaton

Brittany Nicole Cardenas and Eric David Cardenas

Christina Vo and Xuan Minh Nguyen

Ciara Courtney Tatum and Devontray Ladell Tatum

Tiffany Louise Cash and Christopher Lee Cash

Misty Roush and Charles Roush

Joanne Carroll Alba and Jose Luis Alba

Jessica Marie Niver and Danielle Renee Niver

Tonya Therese Trevino and Jet Trevino

Brandon Reeves and Stephanie Gail Reeves

Camelo Shabre Stewart and Jesse Matthew Stewart

Recommended for You


Tags