Disposed from Jan. 25 to 29 in Gregg County Civil Court:
Lauren Henderson and Ian Henderson
Jennifer Leighann Doyle and Caleb Adam Doyle
Chase Thomas and Emily Thomas
Tracey Hall and Matthew Charles Hall
Juan Carlos Santiago and Maria Josefina Santiago
Tanya Michelle Pyle and Jerry Wayne Pyle
Hillie Leon Shirley and Tarisha Jo Shirley
Amanda Loftin and Steven Loftin
Bobby George Talbot and Alaine Nacole Talbot
Samantha Adele Hays and Cadell William Basil
Araceli Rico and Martin Serrano
Shelica Shontaie Smith and Bryan Marquise Smith
Malakah Kiyana Renee Williams-Johns and Tauris Romaine Johns
James Walter Bolton and Kenneth Earl Campbell
Cleophus Blaylock Jr. and Chastity Blaylock
Rachel Whitfield and John Patrick Whitfield