Disposed from Jan. 31 to Feb. 4 in Gregg County Civil Court:

Rebecca Sue Larkins and Christopher Anton Larkins

Courtney Danielle Strong and Jeremy Lamar Strong

Chance Tyrone Brazee and Katelyn Renee Brazee

Courtney Grace Bryant and Stephen Anthony Severn

Alana Marie Brown and James Oliver Brown Jr.

Mayra Sedberry and Tony Colten Sedberry

Jayson Lee Hunter and Valerie Marie Hunter

Valerie Grissom and Daniel Grissom

Jackeline Marcano and Luis Marcos Garcia

Heather Ann Ferrill and Cayden Ferrill

Stormie Brooke Garrett and Raven Lloyd Hatfield Jr.

