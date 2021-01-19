Disposed from Jan. 4 to 8 in Gregg County Civil Court:

Maverick Youngblood and Kristen Marie Youngblood

Jason Allen Jones and Susan Rae Jones

Angela Renee Emeam and Francis Chindso Emeam

Simone Tyana Wilson and Mitzi Jerlene Wilson

Ariana Moore and Ricky Paul Reynolds

Adrian Torres and Samantha Livingston

Stephen Bryan Sutton and Brittnay Michelle Sutton

James Anthony Amaral and Crystal Michelle Amaral

Angela Grace McCoy and Billy Jay McCoy

Earl Lee Smith Jr. and Joyann RubySue Smith

Defrisha Nichole Long and Skyler Jamar Long

Lacy Denise Davis and Carlos Dewayne Hill

