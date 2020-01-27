Disposed from Jan. 13 to 17 in Gregg County Civil Court:
Brian Harding Jones and Stacie Lauren Cole-Jones
Daisy Pinales and Weldon Hunt
Errick Eugene Boyd and Shequyta Shante Boyd
Corey Bryon McCowan and Jauquanthia McCray
Giovanni Castiglione and Cheryl Crissy Castiglione
Timothy Ray Williams II and Lori Nicole Williams
Myeshi Gabriel Tyeskie and Antonio Antwan Coby
Nicholas Wade Bishop and Kristina Enid Bishop
Sandra Carolina Hooks and Gary Eugene Hooks Jr.
Mendie Jordan and Shawn Jordan
Amber Paige Duke and Jeffery Allan Duke
Casey Johnson Allen and James Lester Allen
Nuvia Vazquez and Armando Vazquez
Cherylle Chareé McAuley and Jacob Carter McAuley
Lauren G. Loftin and Seth W. Loftin
Conicia Nicole Ector and Kendrick Ector