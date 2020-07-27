Disposed from July 13 to 17 in Gregg County Civil Court:
Linda Kaye Brown Lister and Joe Nathan Lister Sr.
Sarah Lebus Pope and Eric Gene Pope
Keyome Gabrielle Abrone Rodgers and Darion O’Neal Blanton
Theresa Ann Dunn and Michael Douglas Dunn
Caitlin L. Kropchuk and Matthew T. Kropchuk
Jessica Michelle Hill and Willie Hill
Kimberli Nikole Bishop and Robby Neal Bishop
Brandy Nicole Wrighten and Thomas Burzell Wrighten Jr.
Nichole Lorane Polk and Deangelo Art Polk
Jessica Ashley Resendiz and Omar Resendiz
Kilie Roy Levoy and Kendra Ray Levoy
Sandra Huffman-Hansen and Kevin Scott Araiza