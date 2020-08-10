Disposed from July 27 to 31 in Gregg County Civil Court:

Desire Lenee Chambers and Casey Lee Chambers

Crystal Bennett and Jason Bennett

Maria Cristina Briones and Leobardo Sauceda Escamilla

Destanie Kemp and John Grady Kemp

Candice Andromeda Clark and William Roque Montanez

Jerry Leonard Stinson and Vickie V. Dillard

Samantha Marie Kanniard and Presley Payne Smith

Ngoc Thi Khanh Pham and Dai Nam Nguyen

Mary Kimbell and Roy Kimbell III

Myron Hollins and Sherelle Hollins

Erikayuvana Ortega Carnero and Manuel Rodriguez

Rusti Cheney Morgan and Michael David Morgan

William Elbert Pate and Laura Leona Pate

Dawn Michelle Whittington and Stacy Whittington

David Allen McBride and Katy Jo McBride

Tags