Disposed from July 4 through July 8 in Gregg County Civil Court:

Norman F. Flores and Zonia Rosales

Phillip Glenn Allen and Judy Lynn Allen

Mireya A. Fisher Ward and Michael Todd Ward

John Taylor Smelley and Crystal Pruitt

Aimee Rebecca Williams and Clifford Joseph Rogers

Richard Humphrey Ellis III and Lori Lynn Johnson

Maria Jose Landim Ramirez and Daniel Ramirez Gomez

Andrea Lyn Mitchell and Michael Lee Mitchell

Falyn Nicole Jones and Jason Thomas Jones

Casey Nicole Phillips and Justin Cole Phillips

Recommended for You


Tags