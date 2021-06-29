Disposed from June 14 to 18 in Gregg County Civil Court:

Wilma Elaine Monroe-Montgomery and Bradford Ramon Montgomery

Lisa M. Pullen and Michael Wayne Pullen

Teresa Ann Hinton and Robert Ellis Hinton

Cheryl Ann Martin and Phillip Tracy Martin

Mark Malone and Veronica Lee Malone

Shanna Luann Selph and Blake Thomas Selph

Shauna Nicole Carr and Matthew Scott Winter

Julie Ann Borsody and Denny Borsodyw

Chelisa Nelson Hall and Mondrate Deontae Hall Sr.

Jorge Antonio Vega and Courtney Blaire Vega

Shanadrian Danielle Bell and Marcus Glen Bell

Sue Ellen Hamner and Steven Andrew Hamner

Pamela Hill Smith and Terry Wayne Smith

Mary Maria Sanchez and Mateo Mendes Sanchez

Hunter Ray Riley and Madison Rose Hendrix Riley

Lesley Sucet Belmontes and Jhonatan Belmontes

Randall Lee Cobbs and Melissa Cobbs

Anthony Truong Yu and Nghi Bao Tran

Recommended for You


Tags