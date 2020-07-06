Disposed from June 22 to 26 in Gregg County Civil Court:

Jennifer Marie Killgore and Christopher Ray Gady

Johnny Lee Fauver and Taylor Fauver

Andrew Curtis Scott and Patricia Ann Scott

Berdessa Tranee Black and Deron Black

Helana M. Holt and Charles Ray Holt III

Breny Tornes and Javier Rodriguez Martinez

Justin Thomas Scott and Carrie Bailey Scott

Anthony Tyrone Hairston and Temesha Nichole Hairston

Amber Reshea Woolridge and Adrian D. Woolridge

Sherry Renea Tucker-Click and Thomas William Click Jr.

Cindy Lou Davis and Donald Wayne Davis

Dayanara Zavala-Escamilla and Salvador Zavala-Escamilla

Jacob Allen Sloan and Ashley Renee Sloan

Trynadee Sykes and Kris Leatrese Sykes

Josefina Saldana and Ryan Kent Strait

Kerri Chenette Moore and Charles Lee Moore

Lauren Marie Baxter and Ryan Andrew Baxter

