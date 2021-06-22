Disposed from June 7 to 11 in Gregg County Civil Court:

Evelin Y. Birt and Sean R. Birt

Delvine Carter and Karla Maya Daniels

Jason Howell Kilpatrick and Tonia Kay Anderson

Alvaro Olvera and Ana Sanchez

Felix Botello Solis and Sofia Gonzalez Botello

Maria Tovar and Jose Francisco Vargas

Wilma Geneva Phillips and Samuel Edgar Phillips

Alisha Kay Bongfeldt and Christopher R. Bongfeldt

Mayra Rosales and Crescencio Guadalupe Almendarez

Destiny Gilliam and Steven Gilliam

Mary Louise Waits and Gregory Allen Waits

Alexie Hope Cross and Darron Michael Cross

John Alvin Glover and Miriam Pratt Glover

Claudia Dino Rodriguez and Juan Manuel Estrada Castillo

Melissa Kay McRae and John Matthew McRae

Juan Miguel Rosas and Jessica Ramirez

Windy Kay Weaver and Shane William Weaver

Michael Lee Morales and Ashley Nicole Morales

Lori Ellen Deal and Roy Daniel Deal

Laci Jo Barnes and Shane David Barnes

Alyssa Frances Bullington and Kevin Lee Bullington

Matthew Alan Spakes and Elizabeth Nicole Spakes

Selena Monreal and Diego Eder Veliz Garcia

Mariana Noemi Garcia Rico and Eileen Vanessa Amaya

Abbey Layne Watson and Joel Seth Watson

Kendra Washington Darden and Gregory Wayne Darden Jr.

