Disposed from June 8 to 12 in Gregg County Civil Court:

Denica Deshan King and David King

Steven Jerome Crush and Crystal Ann Crush

Aftin Jacke’e Williams and Victor Jermaine Williams

Brooke Olivia Rice and Kieran Lee Oliver Bunzel

Deidra Lashel Dudley and Jazzmin Dudley

Travis William Allen and Cara Alexandria Allen

Juan Jimenez and Monica Teresa Avila

Michael O’Dell Eans and Cally Elizabeth Eans

Britney Paige McCleveland and Brandon Theophalus McCleveland

Dionna Michelle Lamb and Leon Lamb

Rose Maria Cendejas Bravo and Guillermo Cendejas Bravo

Megan Nicole Stearns and Alexis Nicole Stearns

Ronald Wayne Gray and Dondra Gray

Jeremy Juan Spencer and Amber Nycole Rosenbalm

Reyna Diane Johnson and Benjamin Allen Johnson

Lashonda Lynn Sims and Cliffton Earl Sims

Jarron Hadaway and Bryanah Hadaway

Amanda Drake and Robert Drake

Tags