Disposed from March 15 to 19 in Gregg County Civil Court:

Rebecca Ann Rogers and Christopher Glenn Rogers

Stephen Greening and Amanda Greening

Jennifer McCardell and Christopher McCardell

Hannah Tran and Hoang Vu

Allison Ricks and Jonathan Ricks

Marisa Carnley and Damon Carnley

Kristen Nichole Kuhlman and Ariel Dayan Ramos

Terrie Evans and Claude Evans

Brandi Nichole Hawkins and Taverton Tiron Hawkins

David Wayne Dodson II and Ellise Leanett Dodson

Nicole Alyssa Anderson and Gregory Ryan Williams

Shelly Denise Colvin and James Christian Colvin

Latoria Sha’Nae Williams and Ceria Michell Myers

Raelene Kalmus and Colton Kalmus

Lanita Crowe and Curtis Anthony Crowe II

Joel Sanchez and Paula Bustos Urquiza

Lee Nannette Hall and Timmy Wayne Hall

Bobby Ray Tyler and Sarah Jean Tyler

