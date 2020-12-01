Disposed from Nov. 16 to 20 in Gregg County Civil Court:
Sonia Marie Todd and James Clayton Todd
Angela McCain Coulter and Robert D. Coulter Sr.
Mary Sharae Taylor and Keith Demont London
Brandan Leigh Wilson and Robby Lee Wilson
Nina Fay Vukovich and Terry Glenn Yukovich
Natassia Nicole Lawson and Brandon Terrence Lawson
Kelly Shenelle Barr and Christopher Michael Barr
Shumaria Shundria Edwards and Dwayne Marion Edwards
Julie Anne Metcalf and Stephen Brian Metcalf
Amanda Kristine Head and Daniel Edwin Head